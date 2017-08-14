Paramedic Hopeful Saves Choking Man

A man in California was waiting for an interview for a paramedic internship when he got the chance to prove he has a knack for saving lives. Will Stewart sprung into action when he saw a fellow customer choking at the coffee house he was at. The hopeful medic performed the Heimlich maneuver and yup – saved the man.

The coffee shop hero got the gig with San Luis Ambulance. The craziest part? Stewart didn’t mention the incident during his interview. His field supervisor says they didn’t find out about the live saving moment until later.

Source: The Tribune