Miley Cyrus DITCHES Teen Choice Awards Last Minute!

Miley Cyrus skipped the Teen Choice Awards last night leaving fans a little upset and concerned.

The 24-year old star was confirmed to appear onstage to accept the show’s highest honor, the Ultimate Choice Award, for all her involvement over the past 10 years at the TCA. Cyrus was also nominated in four categories this year: Choice Female Artist, Choice Song: Female Artist (“Malibu”), Choice Summer Female Artist, Choice Summer Song (“Malibu”) and Choice Summer Female Artist. The singer, who has a remarkable 18 wins to her name, lost all four awards last night.

Cyrus took to Instagram to apologize for missing the popular awards show and the reason was pretty simple. She’s over scheduled.

Miley just revealed the artwork for her new album Younger Now which is due Sept. 29th. Fans are super excited for this album. Bangerz came out in 2013! Dad Billy Ray Cyrus had this to say about Miley’s new album. “This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I’ve ever heard… For her, this is honest.”

Up next Cyrus is set to perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. Guessing she’ll show for that… Who’s excited for #YoungerNow?!

Let’s have a Miley moment! Still a favorite of mine!