Kenny Chesney Debuts ‘All the Pretty Girls’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Kenny Chesney debuted his new music video for his hit summertime single “All the Pretty Girls” today (August 14) off his latest album, Cosmic Hallelujah.

Related: Kenny Chesney Preps Live Album ‘Live in No Shoes Nation’

In the video, Chesney shows the sweet, rebellious side of summer love through the eyes of two college kids falling for each other during summer break. While Chesney himself doesn’t appear in the video, his voice and lyrics carry the video’s story along.

Watch “All the Pretty Girls” below.