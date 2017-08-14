Carrie Underwood & Sam Hunt Win Teen Choice Awards

August 14, 2017 7:33 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

The Teen Choice Awards were handed out last night, with Carrie Underwood walking away with the biggest Country honor, Choice Country Artist.

Meanwhile, Sam Hunt was also a winner last night. His inescapable track “Body Like A Back Road” nabbed the award for Choice Country Song. Check out the country winners below and click here for a complete list of all of last night’s winners.

Choice Country Artist

  • Blake Shelton
  • Carrie Underwood – WINNER
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Luke Bryan
  • Sam Hunt

Choice Country Song

  • Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt – WINNER
  • “Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
  • “Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
  • “The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
  • “God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
  • “In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young

Source: Entertainment Weekly

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live