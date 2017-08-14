Carrie Underwood & Sam Hunt Win Teen Choice Awards

The Teen Choice Awards were handed out last night, with Carrie Underwood walking away with the biggest Country honor, Choice Country Artist.

Meanwhile, Sam Hunt was also a winner last night. His inescapable track “Body Like A Back Road” nabbed the award for Choice Country Song. Check out the country winners below and click here for a complete list of all of last night’s winners.

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Country Song

“ Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt – WINNER

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young

Source: Entertainment Weekly