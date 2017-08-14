Canceled Flight Led Michigan Man To Purchase Winning Lotto Ticket

A Michigan man wound up $1 million richer after a canceled flight led him to purchase a lottery ticket.

Paul Kuharevicz, 56, bought the life-changing Mega Millions ticket at a local convenience store after his flight home to Muskegon was canceled.

“I was on my way home from a business trip and my flight out of O’Hare was canceled, so I rented a car and drove home,” Kuharevicz said. “When I got home, I realized I had left my bike at work and went to pick it up. On my way there, I stopped at Ladd’s and bought a ticket.”

The next day Kuharevicz learned he had won the $1 million prize after receiving a text from his son saying that a winning ticket had been sold at Ladd’s.

Kuharevicz said he planned to use the windfall to pay off his home, buy a new bicycle, invest and pay off a longstanding promise he made to his wife.

“I’ve always told my wife if I win the Lottery then she can retire,” he said. “She’s been a teacher for 28 years, but next year will be her last year teaching.”

