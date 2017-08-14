Bruno Mars Donates $1-Million To Help The Folks Of Flint

Bruno Mars is doing some good with his money…and he’s giving a lot of it. The singer announced over the weekend that he’s donating $1-million to help those affected by the Flint, Michigan water crisis.

The singer made the announcement during a stop on his “24K Magic tour” stop in Auburn Hills, Michigan, just outside of Detroit, with the money from the concert going to The County Foundation of Greater Flint.

“I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Bruno said. “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster.”

Source: New York Post