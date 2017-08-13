Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl

August 13, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Thomas Rhett

Congratulations to Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren on the birth of their daughter Ada!

“Last night at 10:28 PM Ada James Akins was born and it was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced,” Rhett wrote. “I can’t believe that we have two daughters!! My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours😳She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a new found respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers🙌🏼 #outnumbered.”

