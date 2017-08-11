Luke Combs Announces Headlining Tour Dates

Luke Combs will hit the road as a headliner for the first time this fall.

Ray Fulcher, Josh Phillips and Faren Rachels have been tapped as support.

The tour kicks off on October 3 in Los Angles, CA. Check out Luke’s full run of dates below.

10/3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy

10/4 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

10/12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

10/13 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

10/14 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

10/19 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/20 – Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

10/21 – Springfield, Ill. @ Boondocks

10/26 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ George’s Majestic Lounge

10/27 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

10/28 – Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose

11/2 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club

11/3 – Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues

11/4 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

11/9 – Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street Bar

11/10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

11/16 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

11/17 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

11/18 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony

12/1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

12/7 – Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

12/8 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s

12/14 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

12/15 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

12/16 – Asheville, N.C. @ US Cellular Center

