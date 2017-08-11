Kip Moore’s Plead The Fifth Tour Coming To Detroit

Kip Moore shared his fall 2017 tour plans on Friday with the announcement of 15 shows on the Plead the Fifth Tour.

The tour includes a stop at The Filmore Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 4. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Drake White and Jordan Davis will join Moore on the tour.

Tickets range from $29.50-$59.50. They go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

The tour name comes from the first track on Moore’s new Slowheart album, available Sept. 8.

Check out full dates below:

Oct. 19 — Bowling Green, Ohio

Oct. 20 — Elkhart, Ind.

Oct 21 — Niagara Falls, Ont.

Oct. 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich.

Nov. 2 — Madison, Wisc.

Nov. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind.

Nov. 4 — Detroit, Mich.

Nov. 15 — Clive, Iowa

Nov. 16 — Wichita, Kan.

Nov. 17 — Austin, Texas

Nov. 18 — Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 30 — Norfolk, Va.

Dec. 1 — Northfield, Ohio

Dec. 2 — Columbus, Ohio