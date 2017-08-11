Kid Rock Signs Nashville Record Deal

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Detroit’s rap-rocker Kid Rock is cementing his relationship with country music after signing a deal with BBR Music Group in Nashville, TN, Rolling Stone reported.

The label will release Rock’s next album, the follow-up to 2015’s “First Kiss.”

BBR has released albums for country stars Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Randy Houser and Lindsay Ell.

Rock is no stranger to the country music scene.

In 2002, he teamed up with Hank Williams Jr. for an episode of “CMT Crossroads” and has appeared at tribute concerts for Johnny Cash.

Rock also scored a top-five country hit in 2008 with “All Summer Long.”

The singer recently teased the new project with two new songs: “Greatest Show on Earth” and “Po-Dunk.”

Rock could perform some of those news songs when he opens the new Little Caesars Arena in September.