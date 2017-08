By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Jason Aldean is working hard on his follow up to the album “They Don’t Know.”

The singer shared a short clip on Twitter from inside the studio.

β€œIn the studio, filming a new batch of songs for the new album coming out,” said Aldean in the video. β€œNew music coming your way soon. Be on the lookout!”

Aldean’s eighth studio album is expected to be released in late 2017 or early 2018.