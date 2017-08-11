Glen Campbell Laid to Rest in Arkansas

By Hayden Wright

Country legend Glen Campbell was laid to rest in Arkansas on Wednesday (Aug. 9). The “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer died at age 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, and his family said a private memorial is to come. Meanwhile, across the world colleagues and fans have offered public tributes to the influential musician.

Related: Tanya Tucker Shares New Glen Campbell Inspired Song ‘Forever Loving You’

“Glen was laid to rest on Wednesday in a private ceremony in his hometown of Delight, AR. A private memorial will follow,” read a Facebook post from Campbell’s family.

The family also thanked fans and friends for the messages of support and condolences they’ve received since Campbell passed away.

“The Campbell family would like to thank everyone for their enormous outpouring of love and support,” they wrote. See the message here: