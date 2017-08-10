Two Michigan Cities Make ‘America’s Worst Cities To Live’ List

Deciding where you want to live and buy a home and start your life is a BIG decision. You want to invest in something worst investing in right?! Hopefully this list will help you decide where NOT to live which include two Michigan cities.

To compile this list, “America’s Worst Cities To Live In,” 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the 551 U.S. cities with a population of 65,000 or more as collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. This list was based on the cities crime rates, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, and housing affordability.

10. Wilmington, Del.

Population: 71,957

Median home value: $160,300

Poverty rate: 26.0%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%

9. Merced, Calif.

Population: 82,440

Median home value: $204,400

Poverty rate: 35.1%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 19.5%

8. Hartford, Conn.

Population: 124,014

Median home value: $159,200

Poverty rate: 28.3%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 16.9%

7. Albany, Ga.

Population: 71,109

Median home value: $92,600

Poverty rate: 32.0%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 19.0%

6. Milwaukee

Population: 600,154

Median home value: $114,000

Poverty rate: 26.8%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 23.9%

5. Memphis, Tenn.

Population: 655,760

Median home value: $94,400

Poverty rate: 26.2%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 24.9%

4. St. Louis

Population: 315,685

Median home value: $130,800

Poverty rate: 24.9%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 34.7%

3. Flint, Mich.

Population: 98,297

Median home value: $25,900

Poverty rate: 40.8%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 11.8%

2. Birmingham, Ala.

Population: 214,911

Median home value: $93,000

Poverty rate: 29.2%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.3%

1. Detroit

Population: 677,124

Median home value: $42,600

Poverty rate: 39.8%

Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 14.2%

Detroit was once the fourth largest city by population and wealthiest too by income per capita, but Detroit’s economic decline for several decades now may be the largest of any U.S. city.

Detroit’s population is estimated to be one-third of what it once was at its peak in 1950 of 1.8 million people. Detroit continues to drop off more so than any other city in our nation.

The typical Detroit household income is only $25,980 a year, less than half the $55,755 national median households earn. Factor is crime and lack of education and Detroit suffers.

However, moving forward, the building of the new Little Caesars Arena and the District Detroit. will certainly help our city grow. From the new housing being built, restaurants and businesses, the future looks bright for our city!