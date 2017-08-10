Two Michigan Cities Make ‘America’s Worst Cities To Live’ List

Deciding where you want to live and buy a home and start your life is a BIG decision. You want to invest in something worst investing in right?! Hopefully this list will help you decide where NOT to live which include two Michigan cities.
To compile this list, “America’s Worst Cities To Live In,” 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the 551 U.S. cities with a population of 65,000 or more as collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. This list was based on the cities crime rates, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, and housing affordability.
10. Wilmington, Del.
Population: 71,957
Median home value: $160,300
Poverty rate: 26.0%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.4%
9. Merced, Calif.
Population: 82,440
Median home value: $204,400
Poverty rate: 35.1%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 19.5%
8. Hartford, Conn.
Population: 124,014
Median home value: $159,200
Poverty rate: 28.3%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 16.9%
7. Albany, Ga.
Population: 71,109
Median home value: $92,600
Poverty rate: 32.0%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 19.0%
6. Milwaukee
Population: 600,154
Median home value: $114,000
Poverty rate: 26.8%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 23.9%
5. Memphis, Tenn.
Population: 655,760
Median home value: $94,400
Poverty rate: 26.2%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 24.9%
4. St. Louis
Population: 315,685
Median home value: $130,800
Poverty rate: 24.9%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 34.7%
3. Flint, Mich.
Population: 98,297
Median home value: $25,900
Poverty rate: 40.8%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 11.8%
2. Birmingham, Ala.
Population: 214,911
Median home value: $93,000
Poverty rate: 29.2%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 25.3%
1. Detroit
Population: 677,124
Median home value: $42,600
Poverty rate: 39.8%
Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 14.2%
Detroit was once the fourth largest city by population and wealthiest too by income per capita, but Detroit’s economic decline for several decades now may be the largest of any U.S. city.
Detroit’s population is estimated to be one-third of what it once was at its peak in 1950 of 1.8 million people. Detroit continues to drop off more so than any other city in our nation.
The typical Detroit household income is only $25,980 a year, less than half the $55,755 national median households earn. Factor is crime and lack of education and Detroit suffers.
However, moving forward, the building of the new Little Caesars Arena and the District Detroit. will certainly help our city grow. From the new housing being built, restaurants and businesses, the future looks bright for our city!