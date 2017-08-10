Man Suing Heineken Claims There Were Geckos In His Beer Can

August 10, 2017 11:52 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: beer
/ AFP PHOTO / ANP / Lex van Lieshout / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP/Getty Images)

According to George Toubbeh, he cracked open a 24-ounce can of Heineken in 2015 and found two dead geckos inside. Now, he’s going to court.

The Florida man claims he became violently ill from the beer and went to the emergency room. What’s more, Toubbeh says he still suffers from severe gastrointestinal ailments, emotional distress, anxiety and trauma and missed several weeks of work.

Heineken, understandably, says the accusations are false. “Heineken USA holds the safety and integrity of the products we import to the highest standards,” spokeswoman Tara Rush explains. “We have investigated this isolated claim, and based on a number of factors, we confidently believe there is no merit to this claim.”

Toubbeh is suing for an unspecified amount in damages.

Source: The Orange Country Register 

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live