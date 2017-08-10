Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Solar Eclipse Doughnuts Are Coming

August 10, 2017 10:19 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Donuts, Krispy Kreme
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Everyone seems pretty excited about the upcoming total solar eclipse happening August 21st. But if sky-bound coolness isn’t your thing, Krispy Kreme is giving you a reason to care about this fateful day. For the first time in the 80 years they’ve been making doughnuts, they’re covering their signature glazed goodies in chocolate.

But – just like the solar eclipse – the chocolate-glazed doughnuts will only be around for a limited time. Krispy Kreme says in a press release that they’ll be making the chocolate-glazed doughnuts on the day of the eclipse, (August 21) but “guests can also get an early taste of this limited-time doughnut during evening Hot Light hours on August 19th and 20th.

They’re calling it “the tastiest eclipse in history,” and we totally agree. Check out when and where to get a chocolate glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut at Krispy Kreme’s website.

Source: Extra Crispy

