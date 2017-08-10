Watch Brett Eldredge Perform ‘The Long Way’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Brett's self-titled fourth studio album is out now. August 10, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge

By Hayden Wright

Brett Eldredge’s self-titled fourth studio album could very well top the Billboard 200 chart this week, bolstered by the success of singles like “Somethin’ I’m Good At.” The country singer-songwriter appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “The Long Way” from his new record, giving fans a taste of more new music.

Related: Meghan Trainor on ‘Better’ and Brett Eldredge

Eldredge explained the song’s meaning and background in an interview earlier this week. “It’s about getting to know somebody more than just on the surface, getting to know somebody deep down to their core,” he told The Boot. “It’s more than just taking the long way around their town, it’s through their imagination. It’s them telling you everything about where they came from. You want to know every single detail — where they wrecked their bike the first time, where their parents fell in love, the lot where the car they drove in high school is sitting. I think this song says don’t be afraid to have that conversation, don’t be afraid to get to know that person.”

Watch Brett’s appearance on The Tonight Show here:

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live