Brett Eldredge On Track For Possible Number One

August 10, 2017 6:03 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Looks like Brett Eldredge may have a very good sales week. According to “Billboard,” Brett’s new self-titled release is on track to debut at number one on the all-genre “Billboard” 200 Album chart.

Brett’s album is expected to move around 45,000 equivalent album units by the end of the week, giving him his first number one, and making it the first country number one for 2017. The last country number one was back in October, with Jason Aldean’s “They Don’t Know.”

Brett does have a little competition however. Kendrick Lamar’s former number one “DAMN,” is hot on his heels, with projections of sales between 40,000 and 45,000 units this week.

Source: Billboard

