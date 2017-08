By: Rob Stone

Miley Cyrus says “Dad always has the best advice,” so who better to join her on the upcoming season of NBC’s The Voice, than her Dad Billy Ray Cyrus? Season 13 of The Voice kicks off on September 25th and Billy Ray will work as an advisor for Team Miley and also work along side other judges, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson.

Miley announced her Dad as her advisor on instagram. Check it out…