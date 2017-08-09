The World Remembers Glen Campbell, Dead at 81

Music legend Glen Campbell has finally lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The legendary singer, best known for songs like “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Wichita Lineman” and “Gentle on My Mind,” died yesterday at a Nashville facility at the age of 81.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” a statement from the family reads. “The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.”

Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. pic.twitter.com/1Z8mm8Jzth — Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) August 8, 2017

Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017

We lost a music legend today. Rest in peace, Glen Campbell. Sending love and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/CqW5eMFXAF — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 8, 2017

RIP, Glen. You were my first employer as a writer. We were all in awe of your musicality. https://t.co/WjvYWGNGl7 — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 8, 2017

I love Glen for so many reasons – but above all, for his humanity. Go rest high on that mountain, Glen. – KU https://t.co/mJQseVHST5 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) August 9, 2017

Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. https://t.co/vexA1kYixX — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 8, 2017

So very sad about the passing of dear friend, Glen Campbell. I will have more words soon on my facebook page soon. pic.twitter.com/CXnb3PJUw0 — Jimmy Webb (@realjimmywebb) August 8, 2017

Saddened by the passing of Glen Campbell, a great entertainer, a great man & a great Arizonan – thanks for the memories! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 8, 2017

Besides being an amazing solo artist, Glen Campbell was also a genius studio musician – as part… https://t.co/PF0q9pdutd — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 8, 2017

So sad that Glen Campbell has passed such a legend. #ripglencampbell #rhinestonecowboy pic.twitter.com/EDC9LdKhAu — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) August 8, 2017

Country music will never be the same. Sending love to Glen Campbell’s family. pic.twitter.com/NMT5b7s7U3 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 8, 2017

I'm very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I'm at a loss. Love & Mercy. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2017

#RIPglencampbell – as a kid raised on WHN 1050 AM @GlenCampbell was a big part of my life. This LP has been with the Foleys since 1969. pic.twitter.com/NhY6xwVc9o — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 8, 2017

Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years

May you rest in peace my friend

You will never be forgotten — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 8, 2017

From a Beach Boy to Country Legend, sorry to hear of the passing of Glen Campbell, amazing songwriter/guitar player..Southern Nights is gold — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) August 8, 2017

I lost a great friend today and the world lost a great talent. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. — Tony Orlando (@TonyOrlando) August 8, 2017

RIP Glen Campbell, a true gentleman genius – You will forever be gentle on our minds! — Ed Helms (@edhelms) August 8, 2017

Truly sad to hearing of the passing of @GlenCampbell. What a towering talent & a tenderhearted, delightful man. Sending his family my love. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) August 8, 2017

Grew up loving #GlenCampbell and so sad to see him go. The greatest all around talent ever in country music. #RIP https://t.co/GG7dM8mMQk — John Rich (@johnrich) August 8, 2017

I owe @GlenCampbell my gratitude-he was my first contact in Nashville. This lead me down the path that brought me to where I am today. #RIP — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) August 8, 2017

#RIPGlenCampbell – crazy talented player, songwriter, & as nice as he was funny & talented. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FqtCGnUCnD — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) August 8, 2017

Our hearts are heavy by the passing of country music icon @GlenCampbell. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Campbell Family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z5y7mPaiFY — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 8, 2017

RIP Glenn Campbell. A wonderful musician & man. Glad we met. Support @alzassociation to find a cure! My mom is still suffering with it. 😞 — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) August 8, 2017