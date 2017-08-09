The World Remembers Glen Campbell, Dead at 81

August 9, 2017 6:40 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Music legend Glen Campbell has finally lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The legendary singer, best known for songs like “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Wichita Lineman” and “Gentle on My Mind,” died yesterday at a Nashville facility at the age of 81.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” a statement from the family reads. “The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.”

 

 

  • In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.
