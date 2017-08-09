Taylor Swift’s Mother Called to Witness Stand

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea has been called to the witness stand by the attorney for the former KYGO DJ David Mueller.

The mother is a witness in the lawsuit filed by Mueller over the loss of his job. Mueller was dismissed after being accused of grabbing the buttocks of the singer before a 2013 Denver concert.

Andrea Swift is employed by 13 Management, and is part of her daughter’s senior management team.

The mother testified that after hearing of the alleged incident, she “was upset tot he extent like I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time.”

Earlier, Mueller finished his second day of testimony after being called as part of his case.

Douglas Baldridge, the attorney for the Swifts, showed the jury photos of numerous people in separate photos with Taylor Swift and how no one except Mueller had his hand by Swift’s buttocks.

Mueller’s attorney countered on redirect by showing some photos with people who had their arms around Taylor Swift’s waist.

Mueller strongly denies touching the singer inappropriately.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.