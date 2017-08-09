Opening Arguments And Testimony Begin At Taylor Swift Groping Trial

Opening arguments have begun in Taylor Swift’s legal battle against DJ David Mueller, and it turns out Taylor isn’t seeking a big payday from the disgraced DJ. Taylor was in the Denver courtroom as lawyers for both sides began their arguments.

Taylor’s lawyer Douglas Baldridge told jurors the singer was “absolutely certain” she was sexually assaulted by the DJ, who Taylor says grabbed her butt cheek during a photo op. “What’s wrong with this picture?,” the lawyer said. “A woman gets assaulted, a woman reports it, and she gets sued.” Baldridge added that Taylor is suing for a symbolic $1, and only countersued Mueller to show others “you can always say no.”

Mueller, who is seeking $3-million, is claiming he was fired because of Swift’s fraudulent claims and his lawyer acknowledged that while it’s offensive and wrong to touch a woman inappropriately, he added, “falsely accusing someone of inappropriate touching is equally offensive” and wrong.

Mueller took the stand and repeatedly denied he touched Taylor. He said the singer offered to take a photo with him and his girlfriend noting. “My hand came into contact with part of her body. I felt what appeared to be a ribcage or rib.” He also insisted that it was his boss Eddie Haskellwho actually touched Taylor and confessed it to him. But Taylor’s attorney’s accused Mueller of changing his story multiple times and destroying evidence regarding his firing, adding, “The alibi that the other guy [Haskell] did it didn’t come up till two years later.”

ONE MORE THING! While this is certainly not a concert, that didn’t stop Taylor fans from turning up at the courthouse hoping to get a glimpse of their favorite pop star. Some even got there super early in an attempt to get a ticket to sit inside the courtroom for the trail.

Source: USA Today