Jessica Simpson Hot or Hot Mess?! [PICS]

Jessica Simpson steps out in NYC and causes commotion! August 9, 2017 11:23 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Fashion statement, Jessica Simpson, New York City
Raymond Hall/GettyImages

The fashion queen stepped out in this statement outfit raising some eyebrows, which we know Jessica Simpson loves to do!  Yesterday (8/8) the former pop star turned fashion designer, left her hotel in NYC wearing a bold outfit! Lots to look at but all eyes were on those super funky red cat eye sunglasses!

827707398 Jessica Simpson Hot or Hot Mess?! [PICS]

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: Actress Jessica Simpson is seen walking in Soho on August 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Later that day she visited her friend to freshen up her hair.  I like this better outfit now that she tied her shirt up!  She seemed a little stuffed when it was tucked in.  Show off the waistline girl!

Vote in our poll! What do you think of Jessica’s latest look?

827919108 Jessica Simpson Hot or Hot Mess?! [PICS]

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: Jessica Simpson is seen on August 08, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

827701942 Jessica Simpson Hot or Hot Mess?! [PICS]

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 08: Actress Jessica Simpson is seen walking in Soho on August 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live