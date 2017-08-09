Jessica Simpson Hot or Hot Mess?! [PICS]

The fashion queen stepped out in this statement outfit raising some eyebrows, which we know Jessica Simpson loves to do! Yesterday (8/8) the former pop star turned fashion designer, left her hotel in NYC wearing a bold outfit! Lots to look at but all eyes were on those super funky red cat eye sunglasses!

Later that day she visited her friend to freshen up her hair. I like this better outfit now that she tied her shirt up! She seemed a little stuffed when it was tucked in. Show off the waistline girl!

Vote in our poll! What do you think of Jessica’s latest look?