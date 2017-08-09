Dustin Lynch Announces New Album ‘Current Mood,’ Headlining Tour Dates

Dustin Lynch has announced a new album titled Current Mood.
Lynch’s third studio album is set to be released on September 9. He also announced a new run of headlining tour dates with Michael Ray, LANCO and Ryan Hurd. The tour kicks off on November 3 in Fayetteville, NC.
The “Small Town Boy,” singer shared his big news via a Facebook live video, which you can view below.
Major Announcement:
You know it as #Tres ... I cant wait for you to experience "Current Mood" available 9/8 with p… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) August 09, 2017
Major Announcement #2: Join us on the upcoming headline tour ... The Ride or Die Tour. More information on… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) August 09, 2017