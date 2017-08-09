Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum & More Added to Kenny Roger’s Farewell Concert

By Abby Hassler

Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd have been added to the star-studded lineup for “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration.”

The one-night event to celebrate Roger’s historic 60-year career will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Oct. 25. Previously announced performers include Rogers, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, The Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson and Elle King.

“It is a great honor to learn that my friends Reba, Lady Antebellum, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna, and The Judds will be performing at this show,” Rogers said. “I admire each one of them for the music they create and for the integrity that is always evident in their work. Having them be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime night is going to make things even more exciting for me. I appreciate them doing this, and all of the other artists who will perform, more than they know.”