Billy Ray Cyrus Announced As A 2018 Inductee Of The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

Billy Ray Cyrus will soon be honored by his beloved home state of Kentucky! He is to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame – Class of 2018.

Cyrus will join the ranks of artists such as Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe and the Osborne Brothers.

“It’s been a long journey since those days of growing up in Flatwoods, Kentucky,” said Cyrus. “For me, getting the chance to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame just brings it all full circle.”

Cyrus was born in the city of Flatwoods, and that’s where he first picked a six-string guitar and developed a passion for music. After getting his first major moment opening for Reba McEntire, he signed his first record deal.

Twenty-five ‘Achy Breaky’ years and 16 top-40 hits later, the rest has been history…

Billy Ray will be honored alongside Jason Crabb, Jackie DeShannon, Dale Ann Bradley, Bobby Lewis and David “Stringbean” Akeman on May 11, 2018!

ALSO– Cyrus is currently on tour, starring in CMT’s “Still The King” and will be releasing a new album titled Set the Record Straight on November 11.

He’ll be at the “Rockin’ Country Music Festival” in Taylor on September 8th!

For more information, visitbillyraycyrus.com.