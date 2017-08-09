Billy Ray Cyrus Announced As A 2018 Inductee Of The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

August 9, 2017 10:00 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Billy Ray Cyrus
(Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Portrait)

Billy Ray Cyrus will soon be honored by his beloved home state of Kentucky! He is to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame – Class of 2018.

Cyrus will join the ranks of artists such as Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe and the Osborne Brothers.

“It’s been a long journey since those days of growing up in Flatwoods, Kentucky,” said Cyrus. “For me, getting the chance to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame just brings it all full circle.”

Cyrus was born in the city of Flatwoods, and that’s where he first picked a six-string guitar and developed a passion for music. After getting his first major moment opening for Reba McEntire, he signed his first record deal.

Twenty-five ‘Achy Breaky’ years and 16 top-40 hits later, the rest has been history…

Billy Ray will be honored alongside Jason Crabb, Jackie DeShannon, Dale Ann Bradley, Bobby Lewis and David “Stringbean” Akeman on May 11, 2018!

ALSO– Cyrus is currently on tour, starring in CMT’s “Still The King” and will be releasing a new album titled Set the Record Straight on November 11.

He’ll be at the “Rockin’ Country Music Festival” in Taylor on September 8th!

For more information, visitbillyraycyrus.com.

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live