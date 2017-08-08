Tonight – You Might Want To Watch Your Front Porch!!!

By: Holly Hutton

Every gardener who has grown zucchini knows that this time of year vines go crazy producing hundreds of tiny squash. They quickly grow to gargantuan size if not picked. That’s why Pennsylvanian Tom Roy designated August 8 as National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbors Porch Day!

That’s right! It’s a national holiday! And how do you celebrate it?? You simply wait until the dead of night and quietly creep up to your neighbors’ front doors, leaving plenty of zucchini for them to enjoy.

Happy Sneak Some Zucchini onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day!!