Thomas Rhett & Daughter Willa Sport Matching Kimonos

August 8, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Thomas Rhett

By Abby Hassler

Thomas Rhett is loving fatherhood. In the country star’s latest post on Instagram, he shared a cute photo of himself and his daughter Willa Gray donning matching purple and flower-printed kimonos.

Related: Thomas Rhett Releases ‘Unforgettable’ New Single

In the photo, Rhett smiles as his young daughter stares into the camera, with a pink, pineapple-printed t-shirt on underneath. As a caption for the photo, Rhett acknowledges two friends or fans for the robes, writing, “Thank you for the gifts from Japan.”

Rhett will be a daddy times two sometime soon, as his wife Lauren is expecting their second child this month.

Check out the adorable post below.

Thank you for the gifts from Japan @sophieholiday @julianbulian

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live