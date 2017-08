Rascal Flatts are joining Blake Shelton‘s team on The Voice as advisors for the upcoming season.

Gary LeVox says, “Blake’s got such a great ear turning his chair around and finding great people, so it’s been awesome meeting them and giving them some tips. It’s been a lot of fun working with him. A lot of talent, a lot of talent on team Blake.”

Season 13 of The Voice premieres on September 25th on NBC. (Extra)