Pizza Vending Machines Are Now A Thing at Little Caesars

(WYCD) Little Caesars’ new service brings a whole new definition to the term “Hot-N-Ready.”

The Detroit-based company has started selling pizzas through two machines they call Pizza Portals at a store in Troy, 2993 E. Big Beaver, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The new Reserve-N-Ready service is aimed at helping customers have an easier and faster way to get pizza.

How does it work? Let us explain.

Customers place an order and pre-pay via the Little Caesars mobile app

The app will notify the customer when the order is ready

When the customer arrives at the store, they skip the line and go directly to the Pizza Portal and input a 3-digit pin or scan a QR code

Then, the door on the customer’s secured compartment opens and they take their hot, fresh order.

It’s just that easy.

Additionally, the company says customers can get any pizza with their choice of toppings, or choose from expanded menu options using the mobile app.

The Pizza Portal is the restaurant industry’s first, heated self-service mobile pick-up station, according to the company.

Little Caesars is hoping to roll out the service nationally in 2018.

No word if the Pizza Portal will be at the new Little Caesars Arena.