Miranda Lambert Dedicates Song To Fellow Female Country Artists

August 8, 2017 6:31 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Miranda Lambert is sticking up for women in country music. In case you missed it, during her “Highway Vagabond Tour” stop in New Braunfels, Texas over the weekend, Miranda dedicated her song “Tin Man” to her fellow female country artists.

“I’m gonna do one by myself, because I can,” Miranda told the audience. “I want to do this on behalf of all the girls that are not being played on country radio right now.” She added, “If you really love us, you will call and request any female that has a song out and something to say. This is one of those called ‘Tin Man.’”

Source: Sounds Like Nashville

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live