Miranda Lambert Dedicates Song To Fellow Female Country Artists

Miranda Lambert is sticking up for women in country music. In case you missed it, during her “Highway Vagabond Tour” stop in New Braunfels, Texas over the weekend, Miranda dedicated her song “Tin Man” to her fellow female country artists.

“I’m gonna do one by myself, because I can,” Miranda told the audience. “I want to do this on behalf of all the girls that are not being played on country radio right now.” She added, “If you really love us, you will call and request any female that has a song out and something to say. This is one of those called ‘Tin Man.’”

Source: Sounds Like Nashville