Michigan Lighthouse Auction Could Make Great Lakes Your Backyard!

August 8, 2017 9:13 AM By Rob Stone
Filed Under: Auction, Bed and Breakfast, great lakes, Great Lakes history, history, lake erie, Lake Huron, lake michigan, Lake Superior, Lighthouse, Lighthouse auction, Michigan, Michigan Lighthouse, Museum, Rob Stone
PC: Rob Stone/CBS Radio

By: Rob Stone

The Great Lakes could be your back, front and side yards!! 4 Offshore Michigan Lighthouses are going up for auction, which means you could own a piece of Great Lakes History! Others who have purchased lighthouses have turned them into museums, classrooms, homes or bed and breakfasts. The 4 that are on the auction block are The Detroit River Lighthouse (2 miles offshore in Lake Erie) Fourteen Foot Shoal Lighthouse, Lansing Shoal Lighthouse & Poe Reef Lighthouse.

To bid go to RealEstateSales.Gov. Bids are currently only 10-15k! That seems like a steal to me!

More from Rob Stone
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live