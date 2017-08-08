Michigan Lighthouse Auction Could Make Great Lakes Your Backyard!

By: Rob Stone

The Great Lakes could be your back, front and side yards!! 4 Offshore Michigan Lighthouses are going up for auction, which means you could own a piece of Great Lakes History! Others who have purchased lighthouses have turned them into museums, classrooms, homes or bed and breakfasts. The 4 that are on the auction block are The Detroit River Lighthouse (2 miles offshore in Lake Erie) Fourteen Foot Shoal Lighthouse, Lansing Shoal Lighthouse & Poe Reef Lighthouse.

To bid go to RealEstateSales.Gov. Bids are currently only 10-15k! That seems like a steal to me!