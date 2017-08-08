McDonalds Drops Iconic Flavored Drink & Fans Are Mad!!

McDonalds drops fan favorite drink! August 8, 2017 10:24 AM By Roxanne Steele
We all know McDonalds is known for their fries, but fans have a favorite drink too!  McDonalds is killing off  Orange Hi-C, an announcement made back in April.  Apparently the orange flavored fan favorite drink is being replaced with a new soda, called Sprite TropicBerry.

The replacement shift began in May, it wasn’t an immediate and at all locations.  Several continued to serve up Hi-C until their stock was dry.

So the moral of the story is,  people are still showing up to their local McDonalds wanting Hi-C only to find out it’s no longer being served.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration.   McDonalds workers  even created a meme on their Facebook page,  “In Memory of Hi-C Orange Lavaburt 1948-2017”

Let’s take a little poll with our WYCD fans.  Let us know your thoughts on McDonalds dropping Hi-C Orange.

