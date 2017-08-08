McDonalds Drops Iconic Flavored Drink & Fans Are Mad!!

We all know McDonalds is known for their fries, but fans have a favorite drink too! McDonalds is killing off Orange Hi-C, an announcement made back in April. Apparently the orange flavored fan favorite drink is being replaced with a new soda, called Sprite TropicBerry.

The replacement shift began in May, it wasn’t an immediate and at all locations. Several continued to serve up Hi-C until their stock was dry.

So the moral of the story is, people are still showing up to their local McDonalds wanting Hi-C only to find out it’s no longer being served.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration. McDonalds workers even created a meme on their Facebook page, “In Memory of Hi-C Orange Lavaburt 1948-2017”

Nothing upsets me more than remembering that @McDonalds got rid of orange hi c honestly what in GODS name were you thinking Ronald — katie a (@katieandersonnn) August 6, 2017

Idk why @McDonalds got rid of Orange Hi C but my life is worse because of it — Carrie Butterworth (@C_Butts15) July 27, 2017

Good afternoon to everyone except the @McDonalds employee who thought of getting rid of the Orange Hi C. — Samatha (@GamSarcell) July 26, 2017

I don't want to live in the past but McDonald's need to bring back orange hi c — Aaron Guerrisky (@AaronLG11) August 5, 2017

Let’s take a little poll with our WYCD fans. Let us know your thoughts on McDonalds dropping Hi-C Orange.