McDonalds Drops Iconic Flavored Drink & Fans Are Mad!!

We all know McDonalds is known for their fries, but fans have a favorite drink too! McDonalds is killing off Orange Hi-C, an announcement made back in April. Apparently the orange flavored fan favorite drink is being replaced with a new soda, called Sprite TropicBerry.
The replacement shift began in May, it wasn’t an immediate and at all locations. Several continued to serve up Hi-C until their stock was dry.
So the moral of the story is, people are still showing up to their local McDonalds wanting Hi-C only to find out it’s no longer being served.
Fans took to social media to express their frustration. McDonalds workers even created a meme on their Facebook page, “In Memory of Hi-C Orange Lavaburt 1948-2017”
