Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook Embarrasses Himself In Front Of Willie Nelson

If you were ever embarrassed by getting star struck in front of your favorite artist, you should feel better knowing it happens to famous people too.

In case you missed it, Little Big Town recently met Willie Nelson and apparently it was a little too much for Jimi Westbrook to handle. The singer tweeted that when he went to introduce himself, he actually made a major flub.

“Ok…. I just met Willie Nelson… Kimberly introduced herself right before me,” Jimi tweeted. “Then I shook his hand and said Hi… I’m Kimberly.” He shared the news with a GIF of a reporter banging his head against a desk over and over.

Apparently Jimi must have eventually recovered, because the entire band got a chance to pose with Willie for a picture after the meeting.