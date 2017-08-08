*LIST* Folks Reveal What They Wish Would Make A Comeback

It’s normal for people to get nostalgic about things from their past, and whole bunch of people are doing just that on Reddit.

A user recently posed the question, “What’s something that should make a comeback?” It sparked an onslaught of suggestions like toys, clothes and and more that people wish they could once again enjoy. And in some cases it wasn’t exactly “things” people were getting nostalgic for.

Responses included:

  • “Free toys in cereal boxes. None of this ‘send in proof of purchase and $5 for this 50¢ light up spoon’ bs”
  • “Quality built stuff”
  • “I personally would love to rock a hoop skirt everyone once in a while, just for fun.”
  • “Common courtesy”
  • “Arcades”
  • “Hats and suits for men. Fedoras used to be a classy staple; now the accessory is worn exclusively by cringy highschoolers.”
  • “Goth chicks. It’s rare spotting one in the wild these days.”
  • “Stockings and garters. There are few things more sexy on a woman.”
  • “Dining rooms. I know people love the whole open concept thing today but there’s something to be said for having a separate dining room where all the food is displayed beautifully and your guests can’t see your messy kitchen.”
  • “Waterbeds”
  • “The walkman! Perfect for the hippie!”
  • “Disciplining your kids”
  • “After school cartoons”
  • “Slinkys”
  • “Mullets”
  • “Privacy”

Source: The Daily Mail

