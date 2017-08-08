Guys – Eat These To Boost Bedroom Performance

Nutritionists say that what we eat has a huge affect on our sex lives. So, if your libido needs a pick-me-up, adding a few things to your grocery list can make a big difference in the bedroom. Here’s what Charlie Turner and Lee Foster, founders of Neat Nutrition, advise men to eat to rev up their sex drives.

Dark chocolate – It raises serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, so we feel happy and “in the mood.” Plus dark chocolate increases blood flow and relaxes blood vessels, so blood gets to all the right places.

Nuts – Boost your libido with almonds, Brazil nuts, walnuts, and peanuts, fellas.

Garlic – Don't worry about garlic breath, eat this because it contains a lot of allicin and increases blood flow, so it can help men with erectile dysfunction.

Broccoli and celery – Never thought of celery as sexy? Well you should – it contains an odorless hormone called androsterone that's released through male perspiration and "acts as a turn on." And broccoli helps get rid of excess oestrogen, and then increases testosterone.

Fish – It's the B vitamins here that help boost libido. Vitamin B3 increases blood flow to the genitals and B6 regulates prolactin, which affects sexual enjoyment in men.

Oats – These can increase the amount of testosterone in the bloodstream and research shows that eating oats improved men's libidos in just eight weeks.

Whey protein – Not only does it help build muscle mass, eating protein can help boost testosterone levels, too.

