By: Rob Stone

First of all, I’ll just come out and say I feel uncomfortable writing this post because it’s about something I know nothing about… Boob sweat. Apparently a lot of girls have problems with the chest sweat, so one creative designer invented the TaTa Towel!

Would you buy and wear this? It looks ridiculous to me, but what do I know. I’m a dude…

the #tatatowel is real life version of the phrase "over the shoulder boulder holders" 😂 pic.twitter.com/qWHApS4OK8 — Low Cal (@Low_Cal) August 3, 2017

I tried to make my own #tatatowel cause $45 is crazy. It did not turn out well. pic.twitter.com/dm8KyRNZOP — Michaela Connelly (@magpiemmc) August 6, 2017

A towel for the TaTa's…genius or nah? https://t.co/mLy3jo9179 — Chasta (@chasta) August 7, 2017