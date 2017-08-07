Tyler Hubbard, Aaron Watson, Lollapalooza & More in “Weekend Celebrity Wrap up”

Another exciting weekend has come and gone. One of the sweetest moments from the weekend comes from FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. This was a “golden” moment for the dad to be!

My Sunday morning welcome home greeting. It's crazy how much I miss my fam when they're not on the road with me. Can't even imagine what it'll be like when that little girl gets here. #goldensandgirls A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Aaron Watson also came home off the road to this surprise from his son. #ProudDadMoment

Love this kid! Just got home & Jake told me he had a surprise for me. He then plugged in his 🎸 and played me one of my favorite songs! #lilstud #bandontherun A post shared by Aaron Watson (@aaronwatsonmusic) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Lollapalooza hit Grant Park in Chicago over the weekend and Tucker Beathard was the ONLY country artist to play this massive music fest!

honored to be the only country artist to play #lollapalooza this year. appreciate everyone of you who came out! pic.twitter.com/jKh46MAN2F — Tucker Beathard (@TuckerBeathard) August 7, 2017

Chicago’s own, Chance The Rapper brought the energy to his hometown crowd.

Kelsea Ballerini took to social media to reveal the art work to her sophmore album due Nov. 3rd.

U N A P O L O G E T I C A L L Y | 11.03.17 ✨ https://t.co/mO2qWjvVqG pic.twitter.com/yX4cLCW77V — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 5, 2017

Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior tour had a surprise guest!

Jonas does sing, but in this moment he rocked out and chugged a beer!

When Kevin Jonas chugged a beer on stage with brad paisley I'm so done 😂😂❤️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/CAcVfbz2jO — kimberly♡ (@Kimberly_annx3) August 5, 2017

So what was your favorite moment from the weekend? Share one you saw in the comments!