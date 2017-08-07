Tyler Hubbard, Aaron Watson, Lollapalooza & More in “Weekend Celebrity Wrap up”

Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up from our favorite stars! August 7, 2017 11:20 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Aaron Watson, Brad Paisley, celebrities, chance the rapper, Chase Bryant, Florida Geogia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Kevin Jonas, Lindsay Ell, Lollapalooza, Tyler Hubbard, weekend wrap up

Another exciting weekend has come and gone. One of the sweetest moments from the weekend comes from FGL’s Tyler Hubbard.  This was a “golden” moment for the dad to be!

Aaron Watson also came home off the road to this surprise from his son.  #ProudDadMoment

Lollapalooza hit Grant Park in Chicago over the weekend and Tucker Beathard was the ONLY country artist to play this massive music fest!

Chicago’s own, Chance The Rapper brought the energy to his hometown crowd.

Kelsea Ballerini took to social media to reveal the art work to her sophmore album due Nov. 3rd.

Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior tour had a surprise guest!

Jonas does sing, but in this moment he rocked out and chugged a beer!

So what was your favorite moment from the weekend?  Share one you saw in the comments!

