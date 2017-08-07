Granger Smith Debuts ‘Happens Like That’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Granger Smith has premiered his latest music video for his track “Happens Like That,” the first single off the country artist’s next album that will arrive sometime this fall.

Directed by TK McKamy, the video features Granger’s wife Amber and their youngest son River. The video showcases their journey from the first encounter to starting a family together.

“This has been the most extensive music video I’ve done, and we’ve done a lot of them. We shot the video in a massive corn field and a silo and it gives the video this mysterious tone,” Granger said. “TK had a vision that the imagery would be kind of like a memory and these lightning strikes make time pass through these stages of life and love. It was amazing to have my beautiful wife Amber and my son River on set. My three kids have now all made cameos in my videos.”

Watch “Happens Like That” below.