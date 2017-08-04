Trailer Debuts For Brad Paisley’s Comedy Special

Brad Paisley is set to host a comedy special for Netflix and now fans are getting their first look at it. The streaming service just released a trailer for “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo,” which premieres August 15th.

The special, which is described as “a little bit country and a whole lotta fun,” features comedians Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana, and Mike E. Winfield.

ONE MORE THING! In case you missed it, Brad appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” earlier this week where he performed his latest single “Last Time for Everything.” He also sat on the couch and chatted with Seth, where he talked about touring Europe, his Netflix special and joked about today’s country stars losing touch with their audience. “That’s an important thing about country music,” he said. “We’re not supposed to be the ones who are way out of touch and flying around on the private jets – even though we’re completely out of touch.”

Source: Entertainment Weekly