‘Tim & Faith: The World Tour’ Coming in November

By Robyn Collins

A Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert special called Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul is on the way.

The project was shot over the summer during their sold-out tour and includes live performances as well as behind-the-scenes footage. It will be debut Friday, November 19 on Showtime and will also air on demand.

Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul will be the first country music concert film for Showtime. Previous artists featured on the network include Madonna, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Lenny Kravitz, One Direction, Mumford & Sons, Billy Joel and Paul McCartney. In addition, there have been documentary films featuring Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, Daft Punk, David Bowie, U2, The Eagles, The Beach Boys and Public Enemy.

The tour marked the third time the married couple hit the road as Soul2Soul. They first toured together in 1996 on McGraw’s Spontaneous Combustion tour, but they kicked off the first Soul2Soul in 2000. The singers teamed up again in 2007. Then 10 years passed before Hill toured at all. The 2017 Soul2Soul tour was revealed at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in the Spring of 2017.