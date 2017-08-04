The 3rd Annual BARK-E-QUE Will Help Pair Vets With Service Dogs

The 3rd Annual BARK-E-QUE will be on Friday, August 11th at the Barrister Gardens. This event helps get vets with PTSD or other injuries related from their military service with a proper service dog. Many veterans have returned home from combat and military service battling PTSD and TBI’s which result in too many cases with suicide. BARK-E-QUE is working to combat this tragedy.

All proceeds from the BARK-E-QUE are donated to Stiggy’s Dogs, a Michigan based 501(c)(3) non-profit that pairs service dogs with Michigan veterans. The dogs come from rescue organizations, shelters, animal control agencies and humane societies.

The fundraiser will include drinks, dinner, silent auction, raffles, a face painter, magician and entertainment.

Bark-E-Que quilt

Rescue Dog Quilt

vets4

There are sponsorship opportunities as well!

The following levels of sponsorship are available: Top Dawg $1000+ (includes 8 tickets and advertisement) Helping Paw $500-$999 (includes 6 tickets and advertisement) Four Legged Friend $250-$500 (includes 4 tickets and advertisement) The BARK-A-QUE is also gladly accepting silent auction items where your company (or personal) name will be prominently displayed.

If you are interested in donating to the BARK-A-QUE please contact us at info@advanced-cable.com or call 248-268-3167 (M-F 8-4PM).