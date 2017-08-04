Justin Moore And Jimmy Kimmel To Win An Emmy?

By: Rob Stone

You don’t normally hear the names Justin Moore, Jimmy Kimmel and Emmy Nomination in the same sentence, but it’s happening! Justin performed on a Jimmy Kimmel Live skit that ended up getting them an Emmy nomination. It was a spoof written by Jimmy Kimmel and is nominated in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category.

Justin commented, “If you had told me I would be a part of earning an Emmy nod for singing a song about what I did, I would have thought you were crazy.” You have to watch the song about an unlucky man in Norway who had an unfortunate run-in with an Ikea stool in the shower. The Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on September 17.

Check it out!