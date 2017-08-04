Join Golden Tate and his Detroit Lions Teammates at Bowling Fundraiser for Veterans

WYCD is excited to bring you a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share your charity events. Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know. Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

Autism Speaks Walk of Michigan Come join their kick off event on Aug. 12th at the Emagine Theater in Novi 10a-1p. It will be an Autism friendly day at the movies! Come learn about the walk and support one another. For more info on the kick off event and upcoming walk click HERE!

Join Golden Tate and the Detroit Lions at the 3rd Annual Stars & Strikes Bowling Event Sept. 11th at Lucky Strikes in Novi to support our Veterans! Come join the fun with WYCD and support our military. For tickets and more info visit www.GoldenTate.com/foundation or click HERE!

Run to Set Her Free! Help End Human Trafficking with Woodside Bible Church in Troy. This 5K color run/walk is Sat, Sept. 9th at 9am Stoney Creek Metro Park 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Twp, Proceeds from the race will support victims of human trafficking on their journey to freedom by placing them in a 2-year rehabilitation program through the organization, Hope Against Trafficking. For more click HERE!

Autism Speaks Walk of Michigan on Sept. 16th at Kensington Metro Park at 9am. Visit their Facebook page and learn how you can get involved! To join a team, start a team or learn more visit their website http://www.autismspeaks.org or click HERE!

Harry Potter themed bar crawl called “Expecto Hangover” on Sept. 16th 1p-6p in Royal Oak hosted by Detroit Crawls. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more info click HERE!

Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Random Acts of Ice Cream now through Sept. 30th nominate someone special who’s doing great things and they have a chance to win a sweet treat from Hudsonville Ice Cream! Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/random-acts and nominate someone deserving today! Winners chosen randomly.