Is Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend Ready To Propose?

August 4, 2017 6:46 AM By Rachael Hunter
Are wedding bells in Miranda Lambert’s near future? Well, that’s a distinct possibility with sources telling E! News that her boyfriend Anderson East wants to pop the question by the end of the year.

The insider insists the couple is “extremely serious,” noting, “They understand each other on a deeper level,” and adding, “Miranda feels everyday like the luckiest girl.”

And after marriage, fans should expect babies. “They would like to have children once they get married,” the source says. “This has been shared and discussed between them.”

Source: Eonline

