ESPN8 ‘The Ocho’ Will Really Replace ESPN U For One Day 8/8

Anyone that has ever seen the campy 2004 classic “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” certainly recalls the spoof of the fact that ESPN has so many channels with the network that covered the Dodgeball games.

Say it with me… ESPN 8, The Ocho.

Well it’s only fitting that ESPN—who recognizes brilliance in sports—also recognizes brilliance in comedy, even the stuff at their expense.

Which is why the sports network is turning ESPN U into ESPN 8 “The Ocho,” fittingly, for 24 hours on August 8.

And while the network will not feature Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks doing play-by-play, it will air “offbeat, alternative events.

Their programming schedule will include the following events:

2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

Firefighters World Challenge XXV

2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final

World Darts Championship

Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship

2017 Championship of Bags

EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter

Moxie Games

S. Open Ultimate Championship

Wow—no way I am not tuning into see that just to hear whatever announcers are there say “The Ocho.”

Well, that and to find out what a Khabaddi is.

Source: New York Post