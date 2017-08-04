Carrie Underwood Supports Hubby As He Retires From The NHL

Carrie Underwood’s hubby Mike Fisher announced yesterday that he was retiring from the NHL, and the singer took to social media to show her support for her man.

“Captain Mike Fisher I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life,” she wrote on Facebook. “You’ve given your teammates and the game your all for so many years…you’ve worked so hard and made us all so proud!”

She added, “Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more…We can’t wait to cheer on the Nashville Predators WITH you in the stands! #ThankYouSmashville#PredsFansForLife.”