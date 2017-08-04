Brett Eldredge Explains How He Deals With Very Forward Female Fans

August 4, 2017 7:04 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Brett Eldredge attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brett Eldredge is one of the hottest bachelors in country music, and he gets lots of attention from the single ladies. While most girls are subtle in their romantic approach, others let him know exactly what they want. Over time, he’s learned how to deal with those women who are just a bit too forward.

He tells the Tennessean, “I figured out a way to smile. I never say anything negative. I always figure out a positive way to get out of it. I don’t even know how I do it until it actually happens. I think it’s kind of fun…pretty gals walking up to me, you know? Knowing that I’m a single, bachelor guy…there’s worse things.”

Brett released his self-titled album today, four years after releasing his debut, Bring You Back. He says that he’s done a lot of living and learning in the last four years and it’s reflected in the new album. “I just think I’ve learned a lot more about me and about my artistry and about what it’s like to tour for five years from the first record. And life sacrifices you make to be on the road and al that. I think it all shows up in the music.”

It’s pretty unusual to self-title an album this far into a career, but Brett feels that this record best represents him.

 

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live