Brett Eldredge Explains How He Deals With Very Forward Female Fans

Brett Eldredge is one of the hottest bachelors in country music, and he gets lots of attention from the single ladies. While most girls are subtle in their romantic approach, others let him know exactly what they want. Over time, he’s learned how to deal with those women who are just a bit too forward.

He tells the Tennessean, “I figured out a way to smile. I never say anything negative. I always figure out a positive way to get out of it. I don’t even know how I do it until it actually happens. I think it’s kind of fun…pretty gals walking up to me, you know? Knowing that I’m a single, bachelor guy…there’s worse things.”

Brett released his self-titled album today, four years after releasing his debut, Bring You Back. He says that he’s done a lot of living and learning in the last four years and it’s reflected in the new album. “I just think I’ve learned a lot more about me and about my artistry and about what it’s like to tour for five years from the first record. And life sacrifices you make to be on the road and al that. I think it all shows up in the music.”

It’s pretty unusual to self-title an album this far into a career, but Brett feels that this record best represents him.