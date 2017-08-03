Willie Nelson Is Dead … Then He’s Not Dead

(WYCD) The Internet tried to kill country legend Willie Nelson today, but he, luckily, managed to survive. Nelson, known for a voice that lingers like smoke, is 84 years old.

Twitter was on fire Thursday with rumors of his demise, and there was no reaction from his management team for hours. Finally, a news station in California was able to confirm … he’s alive.

Not confirmed yet, but we're hearing that @WillieNelson has passed away this morning. #AMPMorningsWithKatieAndEd — 90.3 AMP Radio (@ampcalgary) August 3, 2017

multiple people in the music industry are apparently saying #willienelson has passed away? still trying to confirm. hope it's not true. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/biOWglPTdO — Ryan Fox (@RyanFoxNOW) August 3, 2017

Willie Nelson is still alive. Today is going to be a good day. pic.twitter.com/91SPDVZ8s3 — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) August 3, 2017

After rumors circulated online, Willie Nelson's management confirms he is, in fact, NOT dead — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) August 3, 2017

Nelson was forced to cancel many of his appearances in the beginning months of 2017 due to illness, including a planned appearance at the 2017 Grammy Awards. And he had previously canceled his Jan. 28 and 29 performances in Las Vegas.

His sense of humor never suffers, as Nelson released a song in April called “Still Not Dead.” He laughed about it in a recent interview with the Washington Post, saying the song came about because “That (rumor) has been going on so long, it all got kind of funny.”

To the contrary, Nelson is still working and touring, most recently appearing locally in Windsor at Caesars Palace in 2016.

He is still winning awards, too: Nelson won a Grammy this year for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his tribute album Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin.” Since he wasn’t able to attend the awards show, his son Lukas, accepted the award.

That was Nelson’s 8th Grammy award. He has sold more than 40 million records and is most known for his 1980 hit “On The Road Again” and for writing the Patsy Cline hit “Crazy.”

Nelson is in the middle of the 10-stop Outlaw Music Festival. The next stop is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 in Holmdel, New Jersey.

A well-known marijuana advocate, Nelson is known in some circles as the only person Snoop Dogg said can “smoke him under the table.”