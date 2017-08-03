By: Rob Stone
If you’re into your Zodiak sign and what it all means you’re going to love this! Your Zodiak sign says a lot about your personality, but do you agree that it can tell what kind of drunk you are? Everyone acts a certain way when they get a little tipsy. Some are the giggly happy type, some are the angry type and the list goes on and on.
I am a Taurus and Holly is an Aries and we think this list is SPOT ON! Check it out…
What Kind of Drunk Are YOU?
Aries – The No Filter
Gemini – The Won’t Shut Up!
Pisces – The Daring Drunk
Cancer – The Igniter
Leo – The Dancer
Sagittarius – The Spontaneous One
Virgo – The Lame One
Libra – The Lack of Control
Capricorn – The Classy One
Aquarius – The Exaggerator
Scorpio – The Smart Ass
Taurus – The Happy Smiley One
Source: Click here