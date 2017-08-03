What Kind of Drunk Are You?

August 3, 2017 5:22 PM By Rob Stone
Filed Under: drunk, Holly Hutton, Rob Stone, weird news, what kind of drunk are you, zodiak, zodiak sign

By: Rob Stone

If you’re into your Zodiak sign and what it all means you’re going to love this! Your Zodiak sign says a lot about your personality, but do you agree that it can tell what kind of drunk you are? Everyone acts a certain way when they get a little tipsy. Some are the giggly happy type, some are the angry type and the list goes on and on.

I am a Taurus and Holly is an Aries and we think this list is SPOT ON! Check it out…

What Kind of Drunk Are YOU?

Aries – The No Filter

Gemini – The Won’t Shut Up!

Pisces – The Daring Drunk

Cancer – The Igniter

Leo – The Dancer

Sagittarius – The Spontaneous One

Virgo – The Lame One

Libra – The Lack of Control

Capricorn – The Classy One

Aquarius – The Exaggerator

Scorpio – The Smart Ass

Taurus – The Happy Smiley One

Source: Click here

More from Rob Stone
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live