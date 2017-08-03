Vacation Or Pay Raise – Which Would You Choose?

August 3, 2017 7:43 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MIKE LEYRAL A picture shows a bungalow at The Brando, an eco-friendly resort, on the private island of Tetiaroa on December 10, 2013. After two years of construction works and over 100 million euros spent, US actor Marlon Brando's dream is taking shape with an eco-friendly luxury hotel that will soon open its doors. AFP PHOTO/GREGORY BOISSY (Photo credit should read GREGORY BOISSY/AFP/Getty Images)
GREGORY BOISSY/AFP/Getty Images

While we’re always hearing about U.S. employees not using up all of their paid vacation each year, it seems a lot of folks really do want more time off. In fact, a new survey finds that if given the choice, 41% of people would actually rather have more paid vacation time than a pay raise.

Overall, 70% of workers believe paid vacation is a right of employment, as opposed to a benefit, while only 58% consider it a benefit. And apparently a lot of folks are unimpressed by their company’s offering, with 39% saying their company’s paid vacation plan is worse than the plans of other companies in their industry.

Of course, even if you do have time off, that doesn’t mean a company makes it easy for you to get away. The study finds that 30% of employees feel guilty about using their vacation time, with 42% hesitant to take their time off because they are worried about how it would affect their team’s workflow. What’s more, 28% of employees say their company expects them to work during their time off, with 22% of workers agreeing they need to be working while on vacation.

Source: The Business Journal

